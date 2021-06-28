Left Menu

SC refuses to stay HC order allowing pvt schools to levy development, annual fees

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 12:24 IST
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court Monday refused to stay the Delhi High Court order permitting unaided private schools in the national capital to levy annual fee and development charges from students.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar did not agree with the submission of the Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government that the order quashing the notification be stayed for the time being to give relief to the parents of students.

The top court made it clear however that all the contentions of the Delhi government would remain open for adjudication by the division bench of the high court as the dismissal of the plea here was not on merits.

On May 31, a single judge bench of the high court had quashed the office orders of April and August 2020 issued by DoE of the Delhi government forbidding and postponing collection of annual charges and development fees.

The Delhi government filed the intra-court appeal before the division bench of the high court and was aggrieved by the order not staying the single judge bench verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

