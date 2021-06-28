Left Menu

Justice Malimath appointed acting chief justice of Himachal Pradesh HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 12:56 IST
New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath was on Monday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, the Law Ministry said.

An official statement citing a notification issued by the Department of Justice said that Justice Malimath, the senior-most judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court, will perform the duties of the office of the chief justice of that high court with effect from July 1 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Chief Justice, Himachal Pradesh High Court. Justice Narayana Swamy demits office on June 30.

Chief justices and judges of the 25 high courts retire at the age of 62 years.

