Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath appointed Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh HC

Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court with effect from July 1, informed the Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 13:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court with effect from July 1, informed the Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday. Justice Malimath, the senior-most Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, will be performing the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court consequent upon the retirement of Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Chief Justice, Himachal High Court.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice today. "President of India, in the exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, appointed Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath, senior-most Judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from July 1, 2021, consequent upon the retirement of Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Chief Justice, Himachal Pradesh High Court," the notification stated.

Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath, B Com, LLB, was enrolled as an Advocate on January 28, 1987. He practiced for 20 years before the High Court of Karnataka, High Court of Madras and the Supreme Court of India in Civil, Criminal, Constitutional, Labour, Company, Service cases, etc. He specializes in Constitutional Law.

He worked in Bangalore University, Bangalore and Kuvempu University, Shimoga. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court on February 18, 2008, and a Permanent Judge on February 17, 2010. He was transferred to Himachal Pradesh High Court on January 7, 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

