Three killed in road accident in Ghazipur
PTI | Ghazipur | Updated: 28-06-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 13:06 IST
Three people were killed when their motorcycle collided with a car in Saitabandh village of the district, police said on Monday.
The accident took place on Sunday night.
On the complaint of the family members of the deceased, an FIR has been lodged against the car driver who fled from the spot.
