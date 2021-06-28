Left Menu

Army opens fire on two drones found hovering over Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military areas

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-06-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 13:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Alert Army troops fired at two drones found hovering over the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military areas, a defense spokesperson said on Monday, a day after two drones dropped bombs at an IAF station. One drone was spotted at 11.45 pm on Sunday night and the other at 2.40 am, the officials said. Both drones ''flew away'' after alert sentries fired at them.

He said a high alert was sounded immediately and Quick Reaction Teams engaged the drones with firing, Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement here. ''Both drones flew away. A major threat was thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops,'' he said, adding the security forces are on high alert and a search operation is in progress.

Earlier, official sources said that the sentries had swiftly opened fire on noticing the drones to bring them down.

They said the whole area outside the military station was cordoned off immediately and a massive search operation was going on when the last reports were received.

Nothing objectionable was found on the ground, the sources said.

The latest incident comes barely a day after a drone, in a first-of-its-kind strike, dropped two bombs at Indian Air Force (IAF) station here, causing minor injuries to two personnel.

