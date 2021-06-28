MP: CEO of janpad panchayat in Khargone commits suicide

The chief executive officer of a janpad panchayat allegedly committed suicide here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. Rajesh Baheti, 54, the CEO of Bhikangaon janpad panchayat in Khargone district, was found hanging on Sunday evening at his official residence where he lived alone, Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan said.

Baheti's family members, residing in Indore, were trying to call him on his phone since 5 pm on Sunday.

When he did not pick up the phone, the family members called some of his department employees.

When the employees reached Baheti's residence, they found him hanging from the ceiling of a room, the police official said. An investigation was underway to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step, he said.

A forensic team has also been called for a probe into the case, he added.

