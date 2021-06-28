Left Menu

Triple murder in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-06-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 13:31 IST
Triple murder in Ghaziabad
A cloth merchant and his two sons were shot dead allegedly by some unidentified assailants at their house here early on Monday, police said.

The trader's wife, who also suffered gunshot injuries in the episode, is currently hospitalized, Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said.

"The incident took place around 3 am in Toli Mohalla in Loni police station area," the officer said, adding police teams, including forensic experts and dog squads, have been sent to the incident spot.

"No loot or robbery has been reported yet. We are looking into various angles in the case," Pathak told PTI.

Those killed have been identified as merchant Raisuddin, his sons Azharuddin and Imran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

