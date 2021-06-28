Triple murder in Ghaziabad
- Country:
- India
A cloth merchant and his two sons were shot dead allegedly by some unidentified assailants at their house here early on Monday, police said.
The trader's wife, who also suffered gunshot injuries in the episode, is currently hospitalized, Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said.
"The incident took place around 3 am in Toli Mohalla in Loni police station area," the officer said, adding police teams, including forensic experts and dog squads, have been sent to the incident spot.
"No loot or robbery has been reported yet. We are looking into various angles in the case," Pathak told PTI.
Those killed have been identified as merchant Raisuddin, his sons Azharuddin and Imran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Imran Khan govt wants to steal next general elections, says Pak opposition leader
Pakistan Peoples Party holds protest against Imran Khan's govt over 'theft of Sindh's water'
PM Imran Khan's statements on Kashmir not a 'U-turn': Pak Prez Alvi
COVID-19: Balochistan receives only 1,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine from Imran Khan govt
India supreme court ends proceedings against Italian marines - Gentiloni