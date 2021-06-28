Left Menu

CJI extends condolence to family members of SC lawyers who died of COVID-19

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana extended condolences to the family members of 77 lawyers of the top court who lost their lives to COVID-19 and observed a two-minute silence before starting court on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 13:33 IST
CJI extends condolence to family members of SC lawyers who died of COVID-19
CJI N V Ramana. (Photo/Twitter).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana extended condolences to the family members of 77 lawyers of the top court who lost their lives to COVID-19 and observed a two-minute silence before starting court on Monday. "We are informed by the Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) that 77 members of the SCBA have lost their lives to COVID-19. I, on behalf of myself and my sister and brother Judges, express our deepest condolences. We observe two-minute silence before starting the court," CJI Bench said.

On June 26, a petition was filed by the lawyer Pradeep Kumar Yadav, before the Supreme Court seeking its direction to the respondents including the Union of India (UOI) and others to pay an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kith and kin of advocates, who had died before the age of 60 whether by COVID-19 or any other disease. So far, India has seen a total of 3,96,730 COVID-related fatalities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021