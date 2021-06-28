Left Menu

Over 1.15 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states/UTs: Centre

More than 1.15 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines are still available with states and union territories, the union health ministry informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 13:35 IST
Over 1.15 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states/UTs: Centre
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 1.15 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines are still available with states and union territories, the union health ministry informed on Monday. States and UTs currently have 1,15,22,543 vaccine doses.

More than 31.69 crores (31,69,40,160) free vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to states so far through the direct state procurement category. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 30,54,17,617 doses, as of 8 am on Monday.

In a significant COVID-19 vaccination milestone, India has overtaken the United States of America in the total number of vaccine doses administered so far. As many as 32,36,63,297 doses have been administered in India since the vaccination drive started on January 16. "More than 1.15 crore (1,15,22,543) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," a statement by the health ministry said.

India is currently witnessing what has been called the 'world's largest vaccination drive'. 75 per cent of all vaccines are being procured by the Centre and given freely to states for distribution. As many as 46,148 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in India. Active cases have further declined to 5,72,994.

Daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 46th consecutive day, with 58,578 recoveries in the last 24 hours, dropping the active caseload down to 5,72,994. The cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,02,79,331, including 2,93,09,607 recoveries and 3,96,730 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021