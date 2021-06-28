Andhra Cong celebrates Narasimha Rao's birth centenary
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee members celebrated former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's birth centenary at Congress party state office Andhra Ratna Bhavan on Monday.
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee members celebrated former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's birth centenary at Congress party state office Andhra Ratna Bhavan on Monday. The birth centenary's celebrations were attended by AICC General Secretary and Andhra Pradesh in charge Oommen Chandy, AICC secretaries Meyyappan, Christopher, APCC president Dr Sailajanadh, State working presidents Dr Tulasireddy, Mastanvali and other leaders.
PV Narasimha Rao, the ninth Prime Minister of India, assumed office in June 1991 and stayed in power till May 1996. He is credited with bringing many economic reforms in the country particularly for dismantling the License Raj in the country. It was during Rao's term that he appointed Dr Manmohan Singh as the Finance Minister, who ushered in a series of economic reforms to lift the country from a worsening economic crisis.
Rao was a six-time MP and died at the age of 83 in 2004. (ANI)
