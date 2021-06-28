Left Menu

2 JeM militants, including foreigner, involved in killing of SPO, his family

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad JeM militants, including a foreigner, were involved in the killing of a special police officer SPO, his wife and daughter in Pulwama district, police said on Monday.Inspector General of Police IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said SPO Fayaz Ahmads wife and daughter tried to save him but they were also fired upon by the militants.There is a movement of militants in this area. His wife and daughter tried to save him, but they fired at them as well.

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including a foreigner, were involved in the killing of a special police officer (SPO), his wife, and daughter in Pulwama district, police said on Monday.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said SPO Fayaz Ahmad's wife and daughter tried to save him but they were also fired upon by the militants.

''There is a movement of militants in this area. Two terrorists came last night, one of them from appearance seems to be an FT (foreign terrorist),'' Kumar told reporters.

The IGP visited the SPO's family and prayed for the peace of departed souls.

''They (militants) fired indiscriminately on our SPO. His wife and daughter tried to save him, but they fired at them as well. They were taken to a hospital where they achieved martyrdom,'' he said.

Kumar said the loss of the SPO along with his wife and daughter has ''pained us a lot'' and assured us that the militants involved in the act will be neutralized soon.

''We will soon identify them (attackers) and neutralize them,'' he added.

Asked whether the militant outfit behind the attack had been identified, Kumar said, ''Obviously, there is the movement of JeM in this area, so Jaish must be behind it.''

