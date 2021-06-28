Turkey, Azerbaijan start joint military drills in Azerbaijan -RIA

Turkey and Azerbaijan started joint military drills in Azerbaijan on Monday, deploying tanks, helicopters, and drones, Russia's RIA news agency reported, citing Azerbaijan's defense ministry.

Ankara last year backed Azerbaijan's effort to drive ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The two countries earlier this month agreed to increase cooperation in the military sphere.

