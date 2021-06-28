Lightning strikes kills woman, injure child in UP

A woman was killed and a child suffered injuries in separate lightning strikes in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Dhanumani Devi (25) died in Mason village on Sunday when lightning struck her while she was returning home from her field, they said.

In a similar incident in Kunwan village, six-year-old Ankush Rajbhar was injured.

Police said he was rushed to the hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

