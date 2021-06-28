Left Menu

Lightning strikes kills woman, injure child in UP

PTI | Ghazipur | Updated: 28-06-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 14:11 IST
Lightning strikes kills woman, injure child in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was killed and a child suffered injuries in separate lightning strikes in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Dhanumani Devi (25) died in Mason village on Sunday when lightning struck her while she was returning home from her field, they said.

In a similar incident in Kunwan village, six-year-old Ankush Rajbhar was injured.

Police said he was rushed to the hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

