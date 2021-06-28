Left Menu

Gujarat: Amreli SP rescued from drowning in sea

The superintendent of police of Gujarats Amreli district was rescued from drowning after he went for a swim in the Arabian Sea off Sarkeshwar beach here, an official said on Monday.The incident took place on Sunday when SP Nirlipt Rai was on a visit to the Jafrabad police station here.

PTI | Amreli | Updated: 28-06-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 14:25 IST
Gujarat: Amreli SP rescued from drowning in sea
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The superintendent of police of Gujarat's Amreli district was rescued from drowning after he went for a swim in the Arabian Sea off Sarkeshwar beach here, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when SP Nirlipt Rai was on a visit to the Jafrabad police station here. He went take a tour of a new police guest house which he had got constructed near the beach, Amreli's Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahavirsinh Rana said. On his way back, Rai took a halt for a swim near the Sarkeshwar beach.

While swimming, he got pulled into the waters due to the tide and started drowning, the official said.

Some policemen accompanying Rai alerted fishermen present in the area who managed to rescue the officer, Rana said.

He was later taken to a nearby hospital.

The SP resumed office on Monday, police sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021