Gujarat: Amreli SP rescued from drowning in sea

The superintendent of police of Gujarat's Amreli district was rescued from drowning after he went for a swim in the Arabian Sea off Sarkeshwar beach here, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when SP Nirlipt Rai was on a visit to the Jafrabad police station here. He went take a tour of a new police guest house which he had got constructed near the beach, Amreli's Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahavirsinh Rana said. On his way back, Rai took a halt for a swim near the Sarkeshwar beach.

Advertisement

While swimming, he got pulled into the waters due to the tide and started drowning, the official said.

Some policemen accompanying Rai alerted fishermen present in the area who managed to rescue the officer, Rana said.

He was later taken to a nearby hospital.

The SP resumed office on Monday, police sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)