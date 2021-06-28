Man shot dead in Delhi's Gokalpuri

A 32-year-old man was shot dead in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area, police said on Monday.

The Police Control Room (PCR) received a call around 6 pm on Saturday regarding a firing in which one person was injured in Gokalpuri, a senior officer said.

Azeem, a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar, was sitting on pavement with his friends when two men came there, shot him in the chest and fled away, a senior police officer said.

Azeem, who worked in a shoe factory, was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Gokalpuri police station and the matter is being probed. The accused have been identified, the officer said, adding that further details are awaited.

