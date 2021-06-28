Left Menu

Man shot dead in Delhi's Gokalpuri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 14:40 IST
Man shot dead in Delhi's Gokalpuri
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man was shot dead in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area, police said on Monday.

The Police Control Room (PCR) received a call around 6 pm on Saturday regarding a firing in which one person was injured in Gokalpuri, a senior officer said.

Azeem, a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar, was sitting on pavement with his friends when two men came there, shot him in the chest and fled away, a senior police officer said.

Azeem, who worked in a shoe factory, was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Gokalpuri police station and the matter is being probed. The accused have been identified, the officer said, adding that further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021