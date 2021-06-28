Iraqi military issues rare condemnation of U.S. air strikes on Syria border
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 14:55 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraq's military spokesman on Monday condemned U.S. air strikes against militia targets on the border with Syria as a "breach of sovereignty" in a rare criticism of U.S. military action.
Yehia Rasool, who published the remarks on his Twitter account, was referring to air strikes that killed at least four Iran-aligned Shi'ite Muslim paramilitary fighters.
Advertisement
The U.S. military, which leads an international coalition in Iraq, works closely with the Iraqi military in fighting remnants of the Sunni Islamic State militant group.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
13 killed in hospital attack in opposition-held Syria town
13 killed in hospital attack in opposition-held Syria town
Putin says Russia would accept conditional handover of cyber criminals to U.S.
Athletics-After remarkable recovery, Bromell keeps the faith at U.S. Olympic trials
Putin says Russia would accept conditional handover of cyber criminals to U.S.