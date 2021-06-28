German states, govt to discuss rules for returning travellers - Bild
28-06-2021
Germany's states will later on Monday discuss with Angela Merkel's chancellery testing and quarantine restrictions for returning travellers amid concern over the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of coronavirus, daily Bild reported.
Citing no sources, Bild said that the meeting with Merkel's chief of staff Helge Braun would take place at 1 pm local time (1100 GMT).
