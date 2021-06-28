Left Menu

Mansukh Hiren death case: Shiv Sena leader Pradeep Sharma remanded to judicial custody till July 12

A special NIA court on Monday remanded Shiv Sena leader and former Mumbai Police "encounter specialist" Pradeep Sharma to judicial custody till July 12, in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case.

Shiv Sena leader Pradeep Sharma (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
A special NIA court on Monday remanded Shiv Sena leader and former Mumbai Police "encounter specialist" Pradeep Sharma to judicial custody till July 12, in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case. Sharma has requested the court for a special cell in jail for his safety and security. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 17.

Two other accused in the case, Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav were also sent in judicial custody till July 12. Last month, NIA had arrested Inspector of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Sunil Mane for his involvement in the case.

Sachin Waze, the prime accused of placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25 was arrested by the NIA earlier. Waze was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Antilia.

Waze, an API in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police was dismissed from service in May 2021. (ANI)

