Three Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 28-06-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three Naxals, comprising a militia commander and two members of a supply team of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Monday, an official said.

They were involved in attacks on police teams, planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs), damaging roads and putting up Maoist posters and banners in south Bastar districts since 2014 till last year, he said.

''They turned themselves in citing they were impressed by the police's rehabilitation drive 'Lon Varratu' and disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology,'' Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

''Deva Muchaki (31) is a militia commander of Kunna panchayat carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. The other two, Ganga alias Bhaskar Baghel (23) and Rattu alias Raju Baghel (28), were members of the supply team of the Naxals' Katekalyan area committee. Ganga and Rattu were instrumental in supplying materials used in making explosives, medicines and essential items to ultras,'' Pallava informed.

He said 378 Naxals, 100 of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, have so far quit the outlawed movement under the 'Lon Varratu' or return to your home-village campaign, launched in June last year.

Under this campaign, Dantewada police have put posters and banners in the villages of at least 1,600 Naxals, mostly carrying cash rewards, asking them to law down arms and return to the mainstream.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

