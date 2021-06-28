Left Menu

Cricket-T20 World Cup to be shifted to UAE, Indian cricket board official says

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:33 IST
This year's Twenty20 World Cup will be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the COVID-19 situation in India, an Indian cricket board official told Reuters on Monday.

"We will inform the (governing) International Cricket Council soon," Indian cricket board treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said by telephone.

