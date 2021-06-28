Cricket-T20 World Cup to be shifted to UAE, Indian cricket board official says
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:33 IST
- Country:
- India
This year's Twenty20 World Cup will be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the COVID-19 situation in India, an Indian cricket board official told Reuters on Monday.
"We will inform the (governing) International Cricket Council soon," Indian cricket board treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said by telephone.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement