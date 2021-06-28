NGT forms panel for report on plea against green nod to JNPT in Maharashtra

The National Green Tribunal has constituted a committee to give a factual report on a plea against Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and Environmental Clearance (EC) granted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Maharashtra, by the Ministry of Environment and Forests for an additional container terminal in Raigarh district.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also issued notice to the ministry and JNPT.

''We constitute a four-member joint Committee comprising nominee of MoEF, State PCB, MCZMA and District Magistrate, Raigarh to give an independent factual report in the matter within three months by e-mail. State PCB and Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance,'' the bench said.

The matter is listed for the next hearing on October 27.

The tribunal was hearing an appeal filed by Maharashtra resident Dilip Pandurang Koli and others against CRZ and EC granted to the JNPT by the MoEF for an additional container terminal in Uran Taluka in Raigarh.

According to the petitioners, the area is identified as an ecologically sensitive area by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) and falls under the CRZ-1A in the concerned map where no construction is permitted.

''The authorities have erroneously considered the area to be CRZ IV, which is against the record. While at the time grant of clearance for Container in the year 2008 situation may have been different, by way of amendment in 2011, an area with mudflats have been specifically declared to be part of CRZ 1A,'' the plea said.

