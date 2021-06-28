Left Menu

NGT forms panel for report on plea against green nod to JNPT in Maharashtra

The National Green Tribunal has constituted a committee to give a factual report on a plea against Coastal Regulation Zone CRZ and Environmental Clearance EC granted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust JNPT, Maharashtra, by the Ministry of Environment and Forests for an additional container terminal in Raigarh district.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also issued notice to the ministry and JNPT.We constitute a four-member joint Committee comprising nominee of MoEF, State PCB, MCZMA and District Magistrate, Raigarh to give an independent factual report in the matter within three months by e-mail.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:42 IST
NGT forms panel for report on plea against green nod to JNPT in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has constituted a committee to give a factual report on a plea against Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and Environmental Clearance (EC) granted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Maharashtra, by the Ministry of Environment and Forests for an additional container terminal in Raigarh district.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also issued notice to the ministry and JNPT.

''We constitute a four-member joint Committee comprising nominee of MoEF, State PCB, MCZMA and District Magistrate, Raigarh to give an independent factual report in the matter within three months by e-mail. State PCB and Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance,'' the bench said.

The matter is listed for the next hearing on October 27.

The tribunal was hearing an appeal filed by Maharashtra resident Dilip Pandurang Koli and others against CRZ and EC granted to the JNPT by the MoEF for an additional container terminal in Uran Taluka in Raigarh.

According to the petitioners, the area is identified as an ecologically sensitive area by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) and falls under the CRZ-1A in the concerned map where no construction is permitted.

''The authorities have erroneously considered the area to be CRZ IV, which is against the record. While at the time grant of clearance for Container in the year 2008 situation may have been different, by way of amendment in 2011, an area with mudflats have been specifically declared to be part of CRZ 1A,'' the plea said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021