'Antilia' bomb scare case: Ex-cop Pradeep Sharma sent in judicial custody till July 12

A special NIA court here on Monday remanded former 'encounter specialist' police officer Pradeep Sharma in judicial custody till July 12 in the case of an explosives-laden vehicle found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The court also extended the NIA custody of two other accused - Manish Soni and Satish Mothkuri.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Sharma along with Soni and Mothkuri on June 17.

On Monday, Sharma was produced before the special NIA court which sent him in judicial custody till July 12 as no further remand was sought by the probe agency.

Two other accused in the case, Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav, who were arrested by the NIA from suburban Malad on June 11, were also sent in judicial custody till July 12.

Sharma's lawyer Sudeep Pasbola, citing ''threat perception'' to the former police officer, requested the court to keep him in Thane jail.

The lawyer told the court that Sharma had been an investigating officer in many cases.

Before his arrest, he was under police protection. So, there is a perception of threat to him, the lawyer said.

The NIA said it was not objecting to the application, but the decision to allot a jail to an undertrial is taken by prison authorities.

The court then directed superintendent of the Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai (where Sharma was to be taken) to look into the allegations (of threat perception), and act accordingly.

An explosives-laden SUV was found abandoned near Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai on February 25 this year.

Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that he was in possession of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek in Mumbra on March 5. Meanwhile, in a related development, the NIA on Monday sought five-day custody of Soni and Mothkuri.

The probe agency earlier told the court that the duo had allegedly killed Hiran.

Seeking their remand further, the NIA submitted that after killing Hiran, the two accused travelled out of Mumbai and also to places outside the country.

The agency needs to find out who funded their travel and also needs to take the accused to those places for further probe into the case.

The NIA told the court that it wanted to find out certain missing links to the conspiracy.

The ''article'' used for smothering Hiran also needs to be recovered, it said.

Some personal belongings of Hiran (at the time of his killing) were still missing and the NIA needs to recover them too, the agency said.

The NIA also said it has recovered a huge amount of cash and needs to conduct a probe into its trail.

Lawyer Rahul Aarote, representing Soni and Mothkuri, submitted that since the last remand, there is no change in the NIA's ground for seeking further custody of the duo.

Soni is in the business of garments and frequently visits foreign countries. The NIA has his passport and can get all the travel details, the lawyer said. He said there is no justifiable ground to seek their (Soni and Mothkuri's) remand.

After hearing submissions of the two sides, the court remanded the two accused in the NIA's custody till July 1.

The central agency had earlier arrested police officers Sachin Waze, Riyazuddin Kazi and Sunil Mane, following which they were dismissed from service.

The NIA had also arrested former police constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor in connection with the case.

Pradeep Sharma had allegedly helped Waze in destroying evidence in the case, sources earlier said, adding that he was involved in hatching the conspiracy and planning, as well as executing the murder of Hiran with the help of his men.

