Left Menu

J&K: Security forces arrest top LeT commander

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT commander Nadeem Abrar, who was involved in several attacks on security forces and civilians in Kashmir, was arrested on Monday, officials said.Top LeT commander Nadeem Abrar arrested.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-06-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 15:57 IST
J&K: Security forces arrest top LeT commander
  • Country:
  • India

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nadeem Abrar, who was involved in several attacks on security forces and civilians in Kashmir, was arrested on Monday, officials said.

''Top LeT commander Nadeem Abrar arrested. He was involved in several killings. Big success for us,'' IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

While Kumar did not give any details about the arrest, sources said security forces arrested Abrar and another suspect at a checkpoint at Parimpora on the outskirts of the city.

The security forces recovered a pistol and a grenade from the possession of the duo.

According to police, Abrar was involved in the killing of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at Lawaypora earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021