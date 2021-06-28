J&K: Security forces arrest top LeT commander
Top Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT commander Nadeem Abrar, who was involved in several attacks on security forces and civilians in Kashmir, was arrested on Monday, officials said.Top LeT commander Nadeem Abrar arrested.
Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nadeem Abrar, who was involved in several attacks on security forces and civilians in Kashmir, was arrested on Monday, officials said.
''Top LeT commander Nadeem Abrar arrested. He was involved in several killings. Big success for us,'' IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.
While Kumar did not give any details about the arrest, sources said security forces arrested Abrar and another suspect at a checkpoint at Parimpora on the outskirts of the city.
The security forces recovered a pistol and a grenade from the possession of the duo.
According to police, Abrar was involved in the killing of three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at Lawaypora earlier this year.
