U’khand HC stays state govt’s decision permitting Chardham Yatra

The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday stayed the Chardham Yatra reversing a cabinet decision to open it partially for residents of three districts from July 1.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the state government's arrangements for both pilgrims and tourists during the yatra amid the Covid situation, Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma stayed the Cabinet decision to permit residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri from July 1.

The state cabinet had on June 25 decided to open the yatra for the residents of these districts where the famous Himalayan temples are located.

