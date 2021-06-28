Left Menu

Turkey and Azerbaijan begin joint live fire military drills

The two countries earlier this month agreed to increase cooperation in the military sphere. Photographs released by the Azeri defence ministry showed a column of armoured personnel carriers and tanks from the two countries advancing on flat arid terrain.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-06-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 16:08 IST
Turkey and Azerbaijan begin joint live fire military drills
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey and Azerbaijan began joint military drills in Baku on Monday, deploying tanks, helicopters, and drones in an effort to improve the two countries' combat interoperability, Azerbaijan's defense ministry said in a statement.

Ankara last year backed Azerbaijan's effort to drive ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The two countries earlier this month agreed to increase cooperation in the military sphere.

Photographs released by the Azeri defense ministry showed a column of armored personnel carriers and tanks from the two countries advancing on flat arid terrain. "The main purpose of the exercises...is to improve the interaction between the two countries' army units during combat operations, to develop the commanders' military decision-making skills and their ability to manage military units," the Azeri defense ministry said.

The drills, named "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk - 2021", will last until Wednesday, involving up to 600 personnel, around 40 tanks and armored vehicles, and seven helicopters. The Kremlin said earlier this month it was closely monitoring developments around a potential Turkish military base in Azerbaijan, a move it said could require Russia to take steps to ensure its own security and interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021