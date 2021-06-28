Turkey and Azerbaijan begin joint live fire military drills
The two countries earlier this month agreed to increase cooperation in the military sphere. Photographs released by the Azeri defence ministry showed a column of armoured personnel carriers and tanks from the two countries advancing on flat arid terrain.
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey and Azerbaijan began joint military drills in Baku on Monday, deploying tanks, helicopters, and drones in an effort to improve the two countries' combat interoperability, Azerbaijan's defense ministry said in a statement.
Ankara last year backed Azerbaijan's effort to drive ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The two countries earlier this month agreed to increase cooperation in the military sphere.
Photographs released by the Azeri defense ministry showed a column of armored personnel carriers and tanks from the two countries advancing on flat arid terrain. "The main purpose of the exercises...is to improve the interaction between the two countries' army units during combat operations, to develop the commanders' military decision-making skills and their ability to manage military units," the Azeri defense ministry said.
The drills, named "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk - 2021", will last until Wednesday, involving up to 600 personnel, around 40 tanks and armored vehicles, and seven helicopters. The Kremlin said earlier this month it was closely monitoring developments around a potential Turkish military base in Azerbaijan, a move it said could require Russia to take steps to ensure its own security and interests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Azerbaijan
- Turkey
- Russia
- Turkish
- Kremlin
- Ankara
- defence ministry
- Baku
- Armenian
ALSO READ
Erdogan and Biden meet at a tense moment for Turkish-US ties
Turkish military hit targets in Syria's Tel Rifat after hospital attack
EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira outperforms, EM forex index slips
Turkish mob boss Peker questioned by Dubai police
Putin, Biden likely to touch upon Navalny, Belarus: Kremlin