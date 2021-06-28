Sexual harassment issue resolved with officer under inquiry, complainant IPS officer informs HC

A woman IPS officer who complained of sexual harassment against the Director General of Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) and claimed that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) was not properly constituted, has told the Delhi High Court that she has resolved the matter with the officer under inquiry.

A single judge vacation bench of Justice Anup J Bhambhani was informed by the woman that a conciliation note has been drawn up and filed along with an application seeking disposal of the petition.

''Consequent to what was recorded in last order dated June 21, 2021, counsel appearing for the parties inform the court that the complainant and the officer under inquiry have resolved the matter inter-se; and that a conciliation note has been drawn up and filed today along with an application seeking disposal of the petition.

''However, the conciliation note and application are not on record. Let the same be brought on record,'' the judge said. The matter has been listed for the next hearing on July 5.

The high court on June 21 had issued notice to the Centre on the petition by the senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and suggested that in the meantime, the counsel may attempt resolution of the matter, if possible.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, had told the court that proceedings in the complaint made are underway before the ICC constituted by the Bureau.

The lawyer had submitted that all the members of the ICC are subordinate in rank to the DG against whom the sexual harassment complaint has been made.

''This is in the teeth of a verdict of a coordinate Bench of this court in Rashi vs Union of India, which mandates that an internal complaints committee must not comprise members who are subordinate in rank to the person who is the subject matter of the complaint before such committee,'' John submitted She said this vitiates the very constitution of the ICC and all proceedings being conducted before it; and is against the principles of justice and fair play.

