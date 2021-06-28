Left Menu

Guj: Village sarpanch arrested for taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a sarpanch in Gujarats Valsad district on Monday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 48,000 to release funds to a contractor for road construction work, an ACB official said.The contractor recently completed the road surfacing work in Karjun village.

PTI | Valsad | Updated: 28-06-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 16:38 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a sarpanch in Gujarat's Valsad district on Monday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 48,000 to release funds to a contractor for road construction work, an ACB official said.

The contractor recently completed the road surfacing work in Karjun village. His bank cheque was approved, but required the signature of the village sarpanch (village head) for the amount to be released, he said.

To sign the cheque, the sarpanch allegedly demanded Rs 70,000 from the contractor and after a negotiation, the accused agreed for a bribe amount of Rs 48,000, the official said. The contractor then approached the ACB.

Based on the contractor's complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the amount from the complainant at Kaprada, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections, he added.

