Woman poisoned to death by husband, father-in-law in UP: Police

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her husband and her father in-law here over a family dispute, police said on Monday. Eight months back, the woman got married to Jony who later started demanding dowry, police said, adding further investigations are underway.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-06-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 16:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her husband and her father in-law here over a family dispute, police said on Monday. The woman, identified as Sonam, was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, they said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem. The woman's brother Deepak Kumar lodged a complaint, alleging that his sister was poisoned to death by her husband Jony, her father-in-law and his two sons who were absconding, the police said. Eight months back, the woman got married to Jony who later started demanding dowry, police said, adding further investigations are underway.

