Maha: Body of 25-yr-old man found in Thane; cops suspect murder

The body of a 25-year-old man was found in Maharashtra's Thane district following which police registered a case of murder against unidentified persons, an official said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Dinesh Vishe, was found dead near an electrical transformer in Satgaon village on Sunday, Sahapur's Deputy Superintendent of Police Navnath Dhavle said. The police initially registered a case of accidental death, but after injury marks were found on the body and doubts were raised by the victim's relatives, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), he said. The motive behind the killing was not yet known, the official said, adding that the body was sent to the government-run J J Hospital in neighbouring Mumbai for postmortem.

