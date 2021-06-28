Left Menu

ECB's emergency stimulus could end next March: Holzmann

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 28-06-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 16:54 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
The European Central Bank could end its emergency stimulus scheme next March and markets may be right in not pricing in an increase in more traditional asset purchases, Austrian central bank chief Robert Holzmann said on Monday.

The ECB's Survey of Monetary Analysts expects the bank to ends its 1.85 trillion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Scheme by the end of March and does not see a ramp up in the Asset Purchase Programme to compensate for the lost stimulus.

"This is how the market sees this and I think the market gives the right assessment," Holzmann, who sits on the ECB's rate-setting Governing Council said. "We don't know yet but at the moment it looks like the end is in March."

