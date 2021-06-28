BJP activist attacked in Navi Mumbai; two detained

An activist of the BJP in Navi Mumbai was attacked by a sharp-edged weapon in his office by two men, one of whom was caught on the spot, police said on Monday.

Senior inspector Pradeep Tidar of the Kopar Khairne Police station said police have detained two persons, including the man caught at the crime spot, for the attack on BJP activist Sandeep Mhatre, who suffered minor injuries, on late Sunday night.

He said the incident took place when Mhatre, also a social worker and the husband of a former BJP corporator, was working in his office in the in Kopar Khairne area.

Two persons, armed with a 'chopper' (a sharp-edged weapon) and a revolver, entered his office. They dragged him out and the assailant carrying the chopper attacked the BJP activist, the inspector said.

One of the attackers was caught by people present in the BJP worker's office and nearby and also thrashed, leaving him injured, he said.

His associate was detained later, Tidar said.

Mhatre and his injured assailant were admitted to a hospital in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, he said.

The motive behind the attack was still not known, the police said, adding a probe was underway. PTI COR RSY RSY

