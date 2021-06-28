Army releases video of Budgam resident leaving camp, denies charges he was thrashed

Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-06-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 17:22 IST
The Army on Monday released the video of a Budgam resident being handed over to his friends at a camp, seeking to deny his family's claim that he was thrashed by troops last week when he was questioned following an intelligence input. Mohammed Ramzan (47), a resident of Redbugh in Magam area of central Kashmir, was admitted to SMHS hospital in an unconscious state. His family had claimed he was beaten up by army personnel deployed at Aripanthan in Magam, a charge denied by the force.

Taking exception to the charges, the Army released a video which purportedly shows the man being handed over to his two friends -- Ghulam Mohiduin Mir and Tariq Ahmed Khan, who works with All India Radio -- after questioning.

The Army said Ramzan's personal belongings such as his phone and other items were properly checked by him and his friends before leaving the camp, and that they expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the forces.

The Army also said such allegations are part of the larger modus operandi to instigate people against the Army which could lead to a law and order situation.

