Delhi HC quashes FIRs against Sasikala Pushpa, husband Ramaswamy on settlement of matrimonial dispute

The Delhi High Court on Monday quashed two FIRs lodged by former Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa Ramaswamy and her husband Dr B Ramaswamy against each other following a matrimonial dispute, as they have settled the issue.

Justice C Hari Shankar was informed that on June 15 a settlement took place between the parties in the mediation and they have started residing together.

Advertisement

The court said that no purpose would be served to continue with the matter.

The high court quashed the two separate FIR lodged against Sasikala and Ramaswamy, who had married in 2018, and disposed of their petitions.

Sasikala was represented by senior advocate J P Singh and lawyer Charu Chaudhary and Ramaswamy was represented through advocate Raghav Sharma.

After being expelled from the AIADMK in 2016, Sasikala joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The FIR was lodged against Sasikala at North Avenue Police Station for the alleged offenses of causing grievous hurt under the IPC and under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice Act.

The FIR against Ramaswamy was registered for the alleged offences of outraging the modesty of a woman and voluntarily causing hurt under the IPC. He has a minor daughter from his previous marriage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)