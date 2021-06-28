Left Menu

Bengal extends COVID curbs till July 15 with relaxations

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 17:31 IST
Bengal extends COVID curbs till July 15 with relaxations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government on Monday extended the COVID-related restrictions till July 15, announcing certain relaxations.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said public buses will be allowed to operate in the state with 50 per cent capacity.

Government and private offices would also be allowed to function with 50 per cent workforce, she said.

Gymnasiums and beauty parlours can also operate with 50 per cent capacity from 11 am to 6 pm, she added.

Social gatherings such as weddings would be allowed with a maximum of 50 people, Banerjee said, urging people to continue wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

The government also allowed vegetable markets to remain open from 6 am to 12 pm.

The restrictions, imposed on May 16, were last extended till June 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021