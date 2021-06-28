Duo carrying 2 kg ganja caught after chase
PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 28-06-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 17:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Two persons have been arrested here on the charge of possessing ganja meant for sale among students and the general public, police said.
According to the police, the two tried to evade a vehicle-check on Sunday and were caught after a chase.
The narcotic was seized from them, the police said.
