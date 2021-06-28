Left Menu

13-yr-old gang-raped in UP’s Mahoba, health worker gives abortion pills

PTI | Mahoba(Up) | Updated: 28-06-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 17:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped four months ago and a health worker colluding with the criminals gave abortion pills to the pregnant minor, police said on Monday Three of the four men who allegedly raped the girl in a village under the Srinagar Police Station area of the district and the health worker have been arrested, they said.

The incident came to light on Friday when the condition of the girl, who became pregnant, deteriorated after she was given abortion pills by the Accredited Social Health Activists (Asha) worker named Sushila, police said.

In her statement to police, the victim alleged that BP Singh, Ram Babu Singh, Raghu Raikwar, and Shatrughan Singh had raped her while Sushila was part of a conspiracy to cover up the crime. After a case was registered on Sunday, the four accused including the Asha worker were arrested while the hunt is on for the fifth culprit, SHO of Srinagar Police Station Sanjay Sharma said.

The victim's statement will be recorded in the court soon, he added.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

