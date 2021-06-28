Vij asks Haryana home dept to send panel of eligible officers for appointment of next DGP

Haryana minister Anil Vij on Monday asked the state home department to send a panel of eligible officers to the UPSC for appointment of the state's next DGP in place of Manoj Yadava, who has sought premature repatriation to the Intelligence Bureau citing ''career considerations and family requirements''.

Vij, who is the state's Home Minister, said that Yadava's application seeking that he be relieved has been accepted.

''The home department has been asked to send a panel of eligible officers to the Centre. Yadava, in the meanwhile, has been asked to continue till a new appointment is made,'' he told reporters in Ambala.

As per the process, now the names of eligible officers will be sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to be considered for the post of the state's next police chief.

Last week, Yadava had sought premature repatriation to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) citing ''career considerations and family requirements''.

Yadava, a Haryana-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1988 batch, on Tuesday wrote to Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora with a ''request for premature repatriation to the Intelligence Bureau'' and seeking that he be relieved.

He was granted one-year extension by the Centre earlier this year amid simmering differences over his tenure between Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Vij.

Khattar was keen on keeping Yadava as the state police chief while Vij was in favour of his replacement after his two-year term ended.

Yadava was appointed the Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana on February 21, 2019 for a two-year term. The Khattar government had extended his tenure as DGP till further orders in January this year.

He had joined the Haryana government on deputation from the Intelligence Bureau, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, for a period of two years.

Further, his tenure as DGP was extended beyond January 20, 2021, till further orders. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs vide an order dated March 2, 2021 had also conveyed the approval for extension of his deputation tenure for a period of one year beyond February 20, 2021 or till further orders whichever is earlier. PTI SUN VSD KJ

