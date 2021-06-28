Left Menu

4 brothers feared drowned in Krisha river

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 28-06-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 18:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four brothers, who had gone to wash clothes in Krishna river on Monday, have gone missing, police said.

According to the police, the brothers went to wash clothes this morning in Halyala village in Athani Taluk of Belagavi district.

Their names have been given as Parashuram Bansode, Shankar Bansode, Sadashiva Bansode, and Dhareppa Bansode.

Divers have been engaged to search them, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

