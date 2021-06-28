4 brothers feared drowned in Krisha river

Four brothers, who had gone to wash clothes in Krishna river on Monday, have gone missing, police said.

According to the police, the brothers went to wash clothes this morning in Halyala village in Athani Taluk of Belagavi district.

Their names have been given as Parashuram Bansode, Shankar Bansode, Sadashiva Bansode, and Dhareppa Bansode.

Divers have been engaged to search them, the police added.

