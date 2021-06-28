Man arrested from Punjab in Red Fort violence case; sent to three-day police custody R-day violence: Delhi Police gets 3 days' custody of man arr'

Left Menu

On that basis, he was wanted in the case and a reward of Rs one lakh was announced on his arrest, the DCP said.Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centres new agri laws had clashed with the police during a tractor parade on January 26.Many of the protesters reached the Red Fort and entered the monument.

Updated: 28-06-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 18:01 IST
A man wanted in the Red Fort flag hoisting case was arrested from Punjab and sent to a three-day custody of Delhi Police by a court here on Monday.

''Gurjot Singh was arrested from Amritsar in Punjab. A reward of Rs one lakh was declared for his arrest,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Singh, who was evading arrest for five months, was nabbed on Sunday by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

He was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Anurag Thakur who remanded him in police custody for three days and also allowed his counsel to meet him every day for half an hour.

On January 26, protesting farmers had clashed with police during a tractor rally against the three new central farm laws and stormed the Red Fort, hoisting religious flags on its domes and injuring scores of policemen.

The court had recently taken cognisance of the charge sheet in the case and summoned all the accused on June 29.

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who is accused of being the key conspirator of the violence, is currently out on bail.

''After the incident, Singh spoke to the media where he disclosed his role in the incident of flag hoisting at the historic monument. On that basis, he was wanted in the case and a reward of Rs one lakh was announced on his arrest,'' the DCP said.

Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws had clashed with the police during a tractor parade on January 26.

Many of the protesters reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some of them even hoisted religious flags at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled on Independence Day.

