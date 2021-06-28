Police urged to track down KZN man who killed girlfriend

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has called on the police to urgently track down a man who allegedly locked his girlfriend in a shack and set it alight in Ixobho, southern KwaZulu-Natal.

According to reports, the man allegedly set alight the shack he was staying in with his girlfriend in Fairview informal settlement after the couple had an altercation.

The woman was rescued by neighbours who heard her screams inside the burning shack.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious burn injuries on her body and unfortunately, all attempts by medical practitioners to save the victim's life failed and she succumbed to her injuries.

The alleged perpetrator is still at large.

Khoza has condemned the incident and urged the police to work day and night to ensure that the alleged perpetrator involved in this horrible murder is found so that he can face the law.

"He killed a human being in such a horrible manner and he should never be let off the hook," Khoza said in a statement on Monday.

The MEC also called on the public to work closely with the police to trace the whereabouts of the alleged perpetrator, warning that "no one should relax while the province is faced by high incidents of gender-based violence (GBV)".

"Our communities should work with the department to isolate all those involved in GBV. We cannot sit on our laurels while women and children suffer in the hands of criminals who once claimed they loved them," Khoza said.

She added that GBV incidents are highly unacceptable and embarrassing to the nation, and such incidents have a negative impact on the gains of democracy in the province.

"Currently, we are responding to many cases of women and children murders in the province. This indicates that our people have lost Ubuntu.

"The other incident that happened in KwaNongoma where a pensioner and her grandchild were stabbed to death by criminals who wanted to rob them of grant money is very concerning. We have full confidence in our police that they will soon track down the perpetrator so that the law would take its course" the MEC said.

Khoza has sent her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the victim.

"We know the pain the family is going through right now. We wish them strength during this difficult time."

(With Inputs from South African Gvernment Press Release)