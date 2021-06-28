Left Menu

Mumbai court rejects pre-arrest bail of an accused in Kandivali fake vaccination case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 18:31 IST
Mumbai court rejects pre-arrest bail of an accused in Kandivali fake vaccination case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by one of the accused, a doctor, allegedly involved in cheating members of a Kandivali-based housing society by organizing a bogus COVID-19 vaccination camp.

In a pre-arrest bail plea filed before the Dindoshi sessions court on June 22, the accused Dr Manish Tripathi had stated the main accused in the case is a private hospital but the Mumbai Police are trying to protect its powerful and politically well-connected owners.

Additional sessions judge L S Chavan rejected the application on Monday.

In a complaint submitted to the police, the housing society had alleged that its members were cheated by some persons last month who claimed to represent a private hospital. The residents had claimed that they couldn't find their details on the CO-WIN app and expressed fear that the vaccine administered could be spurious. The FIR was lodged at the Kandivali police station on June 17 for conducting an unauthorized vaccination drive at Hiranandani Heritage housing society for 390 people on May 30. Till last week, Kandivali police had arrested six people in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021