12 members of inter-state vehicle lifting gang arrested in Jharkhand

In a joint operation by the Hazaribag and Koderma police, an inter-state vehicle lifting gang has been busted and 12 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime, police said on Monday.

Ten four-wheelers have also been seized, they said.

Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Karthik S said the district police carried out the joint action with their Koderma counterpart based on a tip-off that an inter-state vehicle lifting gang was operating on NH 2, NH 33, and NH 31.

Rakesh Kumar Pandey alias Sourav Kumar Pandey of Koderma, the alleged mastermind of the racket, was among those arrested, the police officer said.

Pandey allegedly used to sell the stolen vehicles outside Jharkhand either in Nepal or Bihar, the Hazaribag SP said.

During interrogation before the Koderma superintendent of police Ehtesham Waquarib, Pandey has confessed to his crime, the police officer said.

In a separate incident in Palamu district, the police arrested four miscreants and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

The law enforcers have also recovered an unidentified body from a barrage on the Koel river under the North Koel Reservoir project.

