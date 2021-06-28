Left Menu

12 members of inter-state vehicle lifting gang arrested in Jharkhand

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 28-06-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 18:33 IST
12 members of inter-state vehicle lifting gang arrested in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation by the Hazaribag and Koderma police, an inter-state vehicle lifting gang has been busted and 12 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime, police said on Monday.

Ten four-wheelers have also been seized, they said.

Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Karthik S said the district police carried out the joint action with their Koderma counterpart based on a tip-off that an inter-state vehicle lifting gang was operating on NH 2, NH 33, and NH 31.

Rakesh Kumar Pandey alias Sourav Kumar Pandey of Koderma, the alleged mastermind of the racket, was among those arrested, the police officer said.

Pandey allegedly used to sell the stolen vehicles outside Jharkhand either in Nepal or Bihar, the Hazaribag SP said.

During interrogation before the Koderma superintendent of police Ehtesham Waquarib, Pandey has confessed to his crime, the police officer said.

In a separate incident in Palamu district, the police arrested four miscreants and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

The law enforcers have also recovered an unidentified body from a barrage on the Koel river under the North Koel Reservoir project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021