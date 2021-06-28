Left Menu

HC equates temple idol to a minor child, restores property to Palani temple

Chennai, Jun 28 PTI Equating an idol to a minor child, the Madras High Court has come to the rescue of the famous Sri Dhandayudhapani temple in Palani by restoring its vast property worth several lakhs of rupees, to the shrine.It is trite in law that the idol of a temple is akin to a minor child and the court is the guardian of a minor child both for person and property, Justice RMT Teekaa Raman said in a recent order.The court is the guardian of a minor child both for person and property.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-06-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 18:54 IST
HC equates temple idol to a minor child, restores property to Palani temple
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Jun 28 (PTI): Equating an idol to a minor child, the Madras High Court has come to the rescue of the famous Sri Dhandayudhapani temple in Palani by restoring its vast property worth several lakhs of rupees, to the shrine.

It is 'trite' in law that the idol of a temple is akin to a minor child and the court is the guardian of a minor child both for person and property, Justice RMT Teekaa Raman said in a recent order.

''The court is the guardian of a minor child both for person and property. Likewise, the court is the guardian of properties of the idol of the temple,'' he said.

''The court has to protect the properties of the idol like that of a minor child. According to the Hindu mythology, at Palani Lord Subramaniya Swamy alias Karthick is abode as minor child and hence (and) the court has to protect the property of the idol as that of a minor child,'' he said while dismissing a batch of second appeals from certain individuals, who enjoyed the property for generations.

Being a guardian of the property of the idol, this court feels that the appellants/defendants were enjoying the property for generations by adopting dubious methods and hence should be evicted, the judge said.

He also directed the Commissioner and Secretary of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endownment department to give suitable instructions to the executive officer of the temple to take possession of the property as per the earlier decree within four weeks after, failing which, the Commissioner has to supervise its execution at the earliest.

The suit property, a vast tract of land extending to 60.43 acres in Periyakumarapalayam village in Dharapuram in Tirupur district, was given as 'Inam' to the ancestors of the appellants in 1863 by the British government.

The judge noted that the defendants were squatting on the temple land for generations through the 'grant' by the British Government followed by settlement proceedings under the Tamil Nadu Inam Abolition Act and in view of the various proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021