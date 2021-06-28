Iraq 'studies legal options' over U.S. strike on Iran-aligned fighters - statement
The cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, held an emergency security meeting the day after the U.S. air strikes, which it called a violation of Iraqi sovereignty. It was a rare criticism of U.S. action by the government of Kadhimi, who is seen as friendly to the United States and has tried to check the power of Iran-aligned militias.
- Country:
- Iraq
The Iraqi government condemned a U.S. air raid against Iran-aligned fighters along its border with Syria on Monday and said it would "study all legal options" to prevent such action being repeated. The cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, held an emergency security meeting the day after the U.S. air strikes, which it called a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.
It was a rare criticism of U.S. action by the government of Kadhimi, who is seen as friendly to the United States and has tried to check the power of Iran-aligned militias. Iraqi officials say they want to avoid being dragged into a tit-for-tat escalation between Washington and Tehran.
The groups the United States targeted are Iran-aligned militia factions that operate as part of Iraq's state paramilitary apparatus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Kadhimi
- Iraqi
- Washington
- U.S.
- Tehran
- Mustafa al-Kadhimi
- United States
- Iraq
- Iran
ALSO READ
Putin says Russia would accept conditional handover of cyber criminals to U.S.
Athletics-After remarkable recovery, Bromell keeps the faith at U.S. Olympic trials
Putin says Russia would accept conditional handover of cyber criminals to U.S.
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. has administered 308.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, CDC says; Biden to route U.S. border wall funds to military and construction site clean up and more
G7 commits to removing forced labor from global supply chains - U.S. says