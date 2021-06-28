Left Menu

Iraq 'studies legal options' over U.S. strike on Iran-aligned fighters - statement

The cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, held an emergency security meeting the day after the U.S. air strikes, which it called a violation of Iraqi sovereignty. It was a rare criticism of U.S. action by the government of Kadhimi, who is seen as friendly to the United States and has tried to check the power of Iran-aligned militias.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 28-06-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 18:58 IST
Iraq 'studies legal options' over U.S. strike on Iran-aligned fighters - statement
  • Country:
  • Iraq

The Iraqi government condemned a U.S. air raid against Iran-aligned fighters along its border with Syria on Monday and said it would "study all legal options" to prevent such action being repeated. The cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, held an emergency security meeting the day after the U.S. air strikes, which it called a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

It was a rare criticism of U.S. action by the government of Kadhimi, who is seen as friendly to the United States and has tried to check the power of Iran-aligned militias. Iraqi officials say they want to avoid being dragged into a tit-for-tat escalation between Washington and Tehran.

The groups the United States targeted are Iran-aligned militia factions that operate as part of Iraq's state paramilitary apparatus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021