Heroin worth Rs 126 crore seized from 2 South African men at Delhi airport
In a major catch, heroin worth Rs 126 crore has been seized from two South African men at the international airport here as they were trying to smuggle it into the country, according to an official statement on Monday.
The two accused were intercepted on Saturday upon their arrival from Johannesburg via Doha.
''On detailed personal and baggage search of the passengers, off-white colour powder/granules, found to be heroin, weighing 8 kg was recovered from one passenger and 10 kg was recovered from another,'' said the statement issued by the customs department.
Both of the accused were found to be part of a syndicate, it said. It stated that the off-white colour powder/granules, weighing 18 in total and estimated to be valued at Rs 126 crore, were ingeniously concealed inside their checked-in trolley bags.
Both the men have been arrested and a case of smuggling has been registered against them, a customs officer said.
