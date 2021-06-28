Left Menu

UP: Case against five for supplying underweight LPG gas cylinders

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 28-06-2021 19:26 IST
UP: Case against five for supplying underweight LPG gas cylinders
A case has been registered against five people, including two managers of a gas agency belonging to a local BJP leader, for allegedly supplying underweight LPG gas cylinders, officials said on Monday.

Acting on a complaint, police detected underweighing in the cylinders of Shri Siddhi Vinayak Indane Gas Service agency here on Saturday. About 2.5 to 4 kg less gas was found in the cylinders when checked, District Supply Officer Seema Tripathi said.

This gas agency belongs to General Secretary of Mahanagar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Adhir Saxena.

Action was initiated after the issue was brought to the notice of District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, Tripathi said.

A case under section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act was registered against the gas agency's managers Dinesh Kumar and Rajendra, driver Upkar Saxena, helper Amar Singh and delivery man Subodh on Sunday, she added.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ravindra Kumar said that all the five accused would be arrested.

