Man arrested for snatching CRPF constable's mobile phone in Shahdara

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a CRPF constable here in Shahdara, police said on Monday.

Accused Abhishek Mann, a resident of Ghaziabad, was previously involved in three such incidents in the city's Anand Vihar and Welcome areas. He was out on bail since October 2020, they said.

Advertisement

According to police, Mann, who was riding a motorcycle, snatched the mobile phone of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, identified as Constable Kiran Kumar, near Shahdara flyover. Meanwhile, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Balbir noticed the incident while he was on patrolling duty.

The ASI followed the snatcher on his two-wheeler, along with Kumar, and chased him for 250 metres, following which he apprehended Mann, said a senior police officer.

The accused was arrested and the snatched mobile phone of the CRPF constable was recovered from him along with another mobile phone, which he had robbed from Welcome area just a few minutes before targeting Kumar, he said.

During interrogation, Mann told police that he committed the crime to fulfil his alcohol addiction and used his father's motorcycle for the crime, the officer added.

Police said they are searching for his friend Jatin, who was involved with him in an incident of mobile robbery on June 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)