Nine dead, three hurt as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal

Nine people died and three others were injured as a vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Monday, the police said. A pick-up van carrying members of a marriage party fell into the gorge near Pashog in Shillai sub-division, Paonta Sahib Deputy Superintendent of Police Bir Bahadur said. The spot is located on the border of Paonta Sahib and Shillai subdivisions. The Paonta Sahib DSP told PTI that he was on the way to the accident spot and would be able to say more about the accident only after reaching there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)