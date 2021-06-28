Maha; 2 held for medicine black marketing in Bhiwandi

Two people were arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district for illegal possession of medicines used to treat insomnia that they intended to sell in the black market, police said on Monday.

Imran Ansari and Arafat Shaikh were held with tablets worth Rs 41,000, and have been charged under IPC and Drugs and Cosmetics Act provisions, Shanti Nagar police station senior inspector Shital Raut said.

