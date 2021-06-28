Left Menu

Pak high court bans TikTok for ‘spreading immorality’

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-06-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 19:45 IST
Pak high court bans TikTok for ‘spreading immorality’
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A high court in Pakistan on Monday ordered to temporarily suspend the popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok for “spreading immorality”.

The Sindh High Court ordered the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to suspend the app until the next hearing on July 8.

The order was issued by the court on the petition by a citizen who alleged that TikTok was spreading ''immorality and obscenity in the country''.

It was for the second time that the app has been banned in the country this year. In March, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had taken a similar action on a petition filed by several citizens.

However, the PHC, after a few weeks, had lifted the ban by asking the PTA to take measures so that no ''immoral content'' was uploaded.

Last year in October, the PTA for the first time banned TikTok after receiving complaints over indecent and immoral content but lifted the ban after 10 days.

The Chinese app has assured the PTA that it would operate as per the local laws to ensure that no “indecent content” was uploaded.

The app, owned by China's ByteDance, has been downloaded almost 39 million times in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021